BY ANTHONY AWUNOR, Lagos

Africa’s first Airline and second international carrier to fly into Nigeria, EgyptAir recently took delivery of its first B787 Dreamliner Aircraft.

The ultramodern aircraft fitted with state-of-the-art features and facilities was deployed on the Cairo – Lagos route, which made its maiden flight into Lagos with pomp and pageantry recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrival was heralded with a water cannon salute and welcomed by high-profile guests and dignitaries from the diplomatic corps, Senior Airline Management staff, Industry Practitioners, and distinguished guests who arrived on the inaugural flight.

Mr. Muharram Abdelrahman, EgyptAir’s General Manager in Lagos expressed excitement over the development and said the Airline decided to deploy its brand new Dreamliner Aircraft on the Lagos route in order to offer the best quality service to its esteemed Nigerian customers and to appreciate their patronage.

As part of celebrations to welcome it’s Dreamliner to Lagos, EgyptAir also opened its newly refurbished Airport Office that has been exquisitely designed to meet customer comfort and offer efficient service delivery.

The newly refurbished office is fully fitted with modern and automated facilities that offer guests seamless one-stop services with an ambience of tranquility.

With the deployment of the Dreamliner on the Lagos route, the airline hopes to further grow its market share and gradually increase its frequency on the route to daily flights on an initial basis and double daily flights in the near future.