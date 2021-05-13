BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

As the holy month of Ramadan ended on Wednesday, chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Otunba Bisi Kolawole, has joined the Muslim community in the State to celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr, urging Muslim faithful to imbibe the teachings by Islamic scholars during the fasting period.

In a statement by his media adviser, Bola Agboola on Thursday, Kolawole congratulated Muslims on the successful completion of Ramadan fasting, which symbolises one of the pillars of Islam.

Kolawole charged Muslims to continue to exhibit the virtues of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), which include love, honesty, compassion, obedience to Allah (Subh’anaHu Wa Ta-A’la), humility, generousity, peaceful coexistence and charity, amongst others even after Ramadan.

“I congratulate our Muslim brethren on the successful completion of this year’s Ramadan, may the blessings attached to this holy month continue to abide with us.

“As commanded by Prophet Muhammad (SAW), I beseech us to continue to demonstrate love, purity and charity in our daily activities,” he said.

The PDP chairman commended Islamic leaders in the state for their roles at ensuring peace and harmony amongst residents of Ekiti.

He said; “I want to use this special occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr to appreciate the President-General of League of Imams and Alfas in the South West, Edo and Delta, Sheikh Jamiu Kewulere Bello for providing leadership.

“I also want to appreciate one of the leaders of our party, Alhaji Sikiru Tae Lawal amongst other Islamic leaders for their exemplary attributes, especially in promoting peace.

“May Allah (SWT) accept our Ibadah and preserve us to witness the next and many more Ramadan (Amen). Ramadan Kareem.”