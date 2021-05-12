BY BODE GBADEBO |

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated with the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria on the completion of this year’s Ramadan fast.

A statement by the media adviser to the Senate President, Ola Awoniyi, on Wednesday, said Lawan also wished all the Muslim faithful a happy Eid-el Fitr on Thursday.

“Every true Muslim feels joy at participating in the Ramadan fast, which is a key obligation in Islam. May Almighty Allah therefore reward us for the spiritual voyage and grant our earnest wishes for ourselves, families and dear country.

“Because of the current security and economic challenges, our country Nigeria needs the prayers of every patriot now more than ever before to achieve the peace, unity and progress that were the dreams of the founding fathers.

“I assure us that the Government, including the National Assembly, will not waver in its determination to provide robust security in the country that guarantees every law abiding citizen the liberty to live in peace and pursue their legitimate businesses anywhere they choose.

“Let us remain strong in our hope that Nigeria will become what we fervently want it to be: a nation that fills its citizens with happiness and pride,” Lawan said.

Awoniyi added that the Senate President wished all Muslim faithful a joyful and peaceful celebration responsibly shared with family, friends and the less-privileged.