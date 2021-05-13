ADVERTISEMENT

One of the leading philanthropists in Taraba State and current executive director corporate services of NEXIM Bank, Dr Bala Muhammed Bello has distributed cows to youth groups in the state to mark this year’s Eid Al Fitr celebration.

The cows were shared to group leaders across the 16 local government areas in the state through Impact360-Sarlief, a foundation primarily established by the NEXIM bank director to support the less privileged in the society.

This is coming on the back of another 1200 bags of 25kg rice distributed to all the 16 local government areas at the beginning of Ramadan.

Speaking on the reason behind the cows’ distribution, the project director of Impact360-Sarlief, Dr Abubakar Bala said such philanthropic gestures are necessary to support the youths to have a memorable experience of the Eid Al Fitr period. He said Dr Bala M. Bello, the country director of the foundation, is committed to touching more lives beyond his local government, tribe and religion.