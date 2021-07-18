Committed towards ensuring the security of lives and properties in Kaduna State particularly during this festive season, the Kaduna State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), said it has deployed over 2,500 personnel for this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The deployment, according to the Corps Public Relation Officer (CPRO),DSC Orndiir Terzungwe, which is both covert and overt in nature, covers the whole 23 LGAs in the State before, during and after the festivity.

He said the State Commandant, Godwin Miebi, has directed divisional officers through Area Commanders to mobilise all personnel in their formations and brief them on the operational strategies put in place for maximum results.

In the same vein, all heads of departments and units at the state headquarters have been mobilised under the operations department, briefed and posted accordingly.

The Commandant was quoted as saying that, “in the period under consideration, maximum surveillance, foot and vehicular patrols are to be strictly maintained with the view to protecting Critical National Assets and infrastructure from antics of vandals.

“Operatives attached to Anti-vandal unit, Counter Terrorism Unit, Intelligence department and the recently launched Rapid Response Squad are adequately mobilized and briefed on how to perform intra duties and in synergy with other agencies.”

“Residents of the state are required to report suspicious persons and acts which have security threats to the corps or other security agencies.”

He further explained that effective collaboration from members of the public when achieved, will address security threats affecting the state, rather than leaving it to conventional security agencies only.

While calling on residents of the state to embrace peace and harmony, the Commandant felicitates with Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, his deputy, members of the state executive council as well as the legislature and people of the state on this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.