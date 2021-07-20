Commandant-general of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has ordered a massive deployment of officers and men of the Corps to all nooks and crannies of the country to ensure security during and after the Sallah celebration.

The directive which is contained in the commandant-general’s message to all zonal commanders and the 36 state commandants including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), charged them to ensure a hitch free Ramadan celebration and general safety of all Nigerians.

Audi reiterated that the corps would vigorously and relentlessly continue to pursue its mandate of safeguarding all critical national assets and Infrastructure such as petroleum pipelines, gas pipelines, communication equipment, railway sleepers, manholes and so on, which according to him, are easy targets for vandals and criminals during festive seasons.

He ordered an immediate deployment of personnel to strategic locations nationwide in order to prevent vandalism or attack on all assets and infrastructures that are considered critical and sensitive to our collective survival as a people.

The CG also charged the Officers to ensure security at places of worship, motor parks, recreation centers and other flash points through ta 24-hour surveillance and routine patrols as a measure to prevent and guarantee safety, peaceful atmosphere and a crisis free celebration.

Audi said the newly established Rapid Response Squad of the corps is on standby as a reserve force and have been placed on red a alert and equipped with necessary tools to respond to any emergency in any parts of the country.