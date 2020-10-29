ADVERTISEMENT

By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri has tasked Muslims to use Eid-el Maulud celebration to offer prayers for the nation and its leaders.

Fintiri also congratulated Muslims across the world for the commemoration of the birth of Prophet Mohammed.

He pointed out that amid the crisis of the day, Muslims should pray for the Nation and her leaders.

He said the unfortunate #Endsars protest was a great setback to not only Adamawa State but the whole country, regretting the loss of lives and wanton destruction of both public and private property.

While urging the people to show patriotism and commitment to the growth and development of the state.

He said. “This time calls for fervent prayers for Allah to intervene towards the sustenance of the peace Adamawa is known for”.

He called for understanding amongst the people, appealing to all to use the celebration for supplication to Allah for guidance in the way they respond to situations.

“As we rejoice in the celebration of the birth of Prophet Mohammed, let us be mindful of the need to pray for peace and unity amongst the citizens, which form the fulcrum for the progress of our dear state and Nation”.

“I have searched myself, and I’m asking all that feel I have offended them to please fine a place in their hearts to forgive me for Allah to accept our prayers as a people”.

The Governor is also using this opportunity to appeal to the Muslim Ummah to rededicate themselves to the virtues of charity, selflessness, fairness and good neighbourliness that Prophet Mohammed represents.