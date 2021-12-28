Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State have been warned against stoking the embers of division and disunity in the party, saying it could ruin the chances of the party winning the 2022 governorship election.

The special adviser on political matters to the president, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, who gave the warning, emphasised that such rancour will signal a bad omen that could deprive the party of victory in the 2022 governorship election.

Ojudu also said he decided to sacrifice his governorship ambition and maintain neutrality in 2022 to afford him the opportunity to mediate and resolve all nagging issues for the party to be victorious in the June 18 election.

He spoke in Ado Ekiti, the state capital on Monday, during an interactive session with some members of the All Progressives Congress and kinsmen, who paid him a visit at his residence in the state capital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ojudu appreciated his followers for not abandoning him since his foray into politics, promising not to fail them in terms of dispensation of dividends of democracy .

According to him, “What we are seeing today in Ekiti APC portrays a very bad omen for our party, but we will salvage the situation so that we can rescue whatever that remains for the benefit of all of us.

“I am particularly happy for your love. I am not contesting and despite this you still stand with me. This shows that we have become one family. I have decided not to contest this election, so that I can assume a leadership position mediating among aspirants.

“There are divisions everywhere. I even learnt a big fight broke out at the governor’s residence yesterday(Sunday) and people were throwing water sachets and shouting ‘ole, ‘ole. No one appears to be in charge of the party.”

“My own worries about APC is that I don’t want the party to be divided and lose the coming election in Ekiti. Someone like me should be able to unite our members after the primary, so that the APC can retain this state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t want to be part of the problems, but part of the solution. The party should be able to look up to people like us in times of crisis like this. Let me be sincere with you, my preoccupation now is not how to be governor, but rescuing APC from losing Ekiti is my concern.