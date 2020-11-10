BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado-Ekiti |

Two men, Oke Olanrewaju Iyiola 39 and Olanbiwonnu Kazeem 27 have been sentenced to death by hanging by an Ekiti State High Court for conspiracy and armed robbery.

The duo on or about July 20, 2016, at No. 2, Ameen Close 4, Federal Housing Estate, Oke-Ila, Ado-Ekiti conspired to commit felony to wit: Armed Robbery.

ADVERTISEMENT

They robbed one Alhaji Ameen Rasheed of his phones and one Olaoti Abiodun of his phones and money.

According to the charge sheet, on count one, both men committed the offence on conspiracy contrary to Section 516 of the Criminal CodeLaw, Cap. C16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

On count two, both men were charged for armed robbery, contrary to Section 402(2)(a) of the Criminal Code Law, Cap. C16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

In his ruling, Justice Lekan Ogunmoye said “the court found both men guilty of the case of armed robbery; you are hereby sentenced to death by hanging.”

Ogunmoye further stated that, “May God have mercy on your soul, he concluded”.

The count three, read, both men were guilty of armed robbery, contrary to Section 402(2)(a) of the Criminal Code Law, cap. C16, Law of Ekiti State, 2012.

The director of Public Prosecutor, DPP, Mr Julius Ajibare, during the trial called three witnesses to back up his case while counsel to the defendants, Mr. Chris Omokhafe, called four witnesses, one each from his clients, to defend their case.