BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti

The management of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State has condemned the Tuesday protest staged by the members of Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) of the institution over non-payment of part- time claims to some lecturers which disrupted the institutions examination.

The Rector of the institution, Dr. Hephzibah Oladebeye, described the allegation by some lecturers that he invested a sum of N1 billion on bitcoin online transactions as baseless and spurious.

The institution’s management, it was gathered, had issued queries to the lecturers for disrupting examinations and for holding protest in flagrant violation of the civil service rule.

The Rector while reacting to the disruption of the ongoing second semester examinations by the academic union on Thursday said, “Article 23.1 of the public service rule that guides ASUP stipulated that before academic staff can proceed on a protest, they must declare industrial dispute and gives the management 21 days ultimatum, followed by another seven days.

“Protesting when such provision was not followed was a gross misconduct according to civil service rule. I knew they were out to disparage my person, because this was no longer protest, but hooliganism.

“But let me say this, administrative processes are being put in place to handle the issue. If they have not gone to the gate to advertise themselves, it could have been a different thing. No responsible management will fold its arms and allow that to go unchecked”.