Ekiti State government has denied that security operatives on the convoy of Governor Kayode Fayemi brutalised a motorist, Dayo Oshituyi.

In a viral video that went viral, Oshituyi claimed that his vehicle was vandalized by the operatives, who also brutalised him.

The victim said the governor witnessed the whole episode and did nothing about it.

But yesterday, the chief press secretary to the governor, Yinka Oyebode, issued a statement narrating what transpired on that fateful day.

According to him, Oshituyi had tried to overtake the governor’s convoy to the point of almost causing an accident.

He said the motorist’s claim that Governor Fayemi witnessed the incident was not true.

Oyebode said, “The Government of Ekiti State is bringing an update on the subject following our pledge to investigate the circumstances surrounding the alleged brutalisation of a motorist Mr Dayo Oshituyi, in Akure, Ondo State a few days ago.

“Members of the public are invited to note the following, which are the outcomes of our preliminary investigation:

“On the said date, Mr Oshituyi who had been driving recklessly from behind made to overtake the Governor’s convoy despite repeated warnings by the security operatives.

“In the process of dangerously overtaking the convoy of vehicles, he was faced with an oncoming truck from the opposite direction of the road which forced him to swerve dangerously into the convoy – an action which caused a minor accident that affected one of the vehicles usually reserved for the Governor. Mr Oshituyi further sped off into another direction breaching public safety and almost causing another accident along the route.

“In consideration of the security situation in the country, and the need for appropriate tactical threat assessment to clarify if the incident was simply a case of reckless driving and not an attempt on the convoy, a detachment of security operatives pursued the fleeing driver while the convoy continued its journey.

“At the point of being apprehended when the security operatives caught up with him, Mr Oshituyi refused to alight from the vehicle and chose instead to create a scene. He was let go because of the pleadings of passers-by and people living in the area, who can corroborate our position that he was not assaulted in any way or form.

“We must reiterate that Mr Oshitutyi’s claim that he was brutalised is just as untrue as his claim that the Governor was present during the altercation between him and the security operatives, which resulted from his indiscretions.

“The development was subsequently reported at the Okuta Elerinla Police Divisional Headquarters, Akure, Ondo State capital. We further inform members of the public that the Ondo State Police Command, in whose jurisdiction the incident took place, is presently investigating the matter. The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi has a sustained interest in the outcome of the investigations and has urged the police to handle the matter professionally and ensure fairness to all parties concerned.

“As a responsible government that believes in the principles of the rule of law and fairness, further action on the matter is on hold pending the outcome of police investigations, which would guide our next steps. We assure members of the public that the Government of Ekiti State would not hesitate to recommend appropriate punitive measures against any of our officials who might be indicted, in line with the provisions of extant laws,” he said.