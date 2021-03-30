By Alo Abiola, Ado Ekiti

The vice president of the Conference of West African Tennis, Mr Yemi Owoseni, said the exploit of the young players from Ekiti state has made the state a force to reckon with in the game of tennis.

Owoseni, who doubles as chairman, Ekiti State Tennis Association, said achievement being recorded by the Junior tennis players from the state in national and regional competitions has earned the state international recognition.

He stated this while addressing members of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Ekiti State chapter, on the activities of Ekiti State Tennis Association for the year 2021.

The Tennis boss said the feat was achieved through the support of the government and good people of Ekiti State. “Our tennis players have been doing excellently in various competitions. I wish to say categorically that Ekiti State is the leading State in Nigeria Tennis.”

“Our players have been performing creditably in national and regional competitions . For instance, Ekiti State representatives got to the quarter final in the single event and semifinal of the double event of the CBN tournament.

“This tournament is tagged as the Nigeria grand slam. This was a great achievement. No wonder, the Confederation of African Tennis and Nigeria Tennis Federation now see Ekiti state as the hub of developmental tennis,” Owoseni said.

He revealed that the International Tennis Federation (ITF) through Nigeria Tennis Federation recently donated some equipment to the state in recognition of the exploit of the state in tennis.

“It is on record that Ekiti State tennis players won almost all available laurels at the just concluded Lagos State tennis tournament.”

Owoseni unveiled various tournaments to be organised by the association in the year to further sharpen the skills of tennis players in Ekiti. This includes Ekiti State close junior tournament to be sponsored by an Abuja based company, Dayak Nigeria incorporated.

In May, there would be General Adeyinka Adebayo memorial South West Tennis Masters sponsored by the minister of Trade and investment, Otunba NIYI Adebayo and many other events lined up for the year.