The Chairman of Ekiti State chapter of APC, Paul Omotoso, on behalf of the party has congratulated the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Niyi Adebayo on the occasion of his 63rd birthday.

Omotoso’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement issued by the party’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Ade Ajayi, on Friday in Ado-Ekiti.

According to the statement, Omotoso said Adebayo, the pioneer civilian governor of Ekiti State was instrumental to the birth and growth of democracy in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We celebrate a quintessential gentleman and “Omoluabi’’ (gentleman) of the highest order, and an “Asiwaju’’ (leader) for his dynamism.

“Adebayo’s friendly disposition to politics, even in the face of extreme provocation stands him out at all times.

“We celebrate a real political star today,’’ Ajayi stated.

Adebayo was the civilian governor of Ekiti State between 1999 and 2003. (NAN)