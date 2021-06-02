The Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) Ekiti State has suspended a lecturer, Dr. Desen Jonathan Mbachaga, over an alleged sexual harassment.

Mbachaga was, until his suspension, an Associate Professor in the institution’s Department of Theatre and Media Arts.

The embattled lecturer was suspended after a committee set up by the Institution to investigate the alleged sexual harassment established a prima facie evidence against him.

This is contained in a statement by the media office of FUOYE Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina, signed by the VC’s Chief Information Officer, Mr. Foluso Ogunmodede, and made available to journalists in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday.

Mbachaga was suspended on the grounds of a prima facie evidence of sexual harassment established against him by a panel set up by the Institution’s Faculty of Arts, which investigated the allegation.

However, the suspension which took immediate effect would pave the way for a five-member Committee set up by the Vice Chancellor to further probe the allegation with a view to getting to the root of the matter.

Ogunmodede said, “The Vice-Chancellor of FUOYE, Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina, who has zero tolerance for indiscipline and any form of sexual harassment against students of the Institution, has consequently approved the suspension of Dr. Mbachaga to allow for proper investigation into the matter.

“VC has also mandated the Dean Faculty of Arts, Prof. Tajudeen Opoola to conduct proper investigation into another allegation of sexual harassment against another lecture in the same department, and submit a report in due time for necessary actions.”

He said the current management of the University will do its best to rid the system of all social vices.