The management of Ekiti State University, (EKSU) Ado Ekiti on Thursday said that all staff of the institution accused of complicity in the administrative infractions in the university portal fraud will soon be made to face an appropriate disciplinary committee.

The professor Edward Olanipekun-led management which reiterated its zero tolerance to any act of fraud, graft, and infraction said it has no intention to cover up any form of fraud in the institution and does not have any sacred cow.

EKSU management was reacting to the claimed by the leadership of the Joint Action Committee of the institution, comprising the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU), the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) and Non Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), that it was silent about the fraud in the university ICT “apparently due to their vested interests in the matter”.

The head of the Directorate of Information and Corporate Affairs of the university, Mr Bode Olofinmuagun in a statement in Ado Ekiti on Thursday, said, “For the sake of clarity, the university management does not have any vested interests on the alleged portal fraud”.

The statement reads, “As a matter of fact, the university management, on the directive of the Governing Council had since referred the matter to the appropriate government agency for necessary action and JAC III was duly informed by the university management about this development.’’