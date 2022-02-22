Eko Electricity Distribution Company(EKEDC) has signed an agreement with the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC) towards improving electricity supply to Agbara, Lekki and many other areas within its operational network.

The agreement, which is intended to ensure the improvement and upgrade of certain distribution infrastructure within EKEDC’s franchise area, ultimately sets the foundation to assure the availability of reliable and quality power supply of up to 200MW to customers within Eko Disco’s network, including tertiary institutions.

The general manager, Corporate Communications of the DisCo, Godwin Idemudia announced that the agreement was signed when the EKEDC chairman, Mr. Oritsedere Otubu visited the NDPHC and other key stakeholders of the power industry at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The agreement is in furtherance to the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between EKEDC and NDPHC last year in Lagos in the presence of the State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, with the aim of identifying opportunities for the enhancement of power supply within EKEDC’s Network.

During his meeting with industry stakeholders in Abuja, Otubu made it clear that the growth of industrial and commercial activities within the company’s franchise area has resulted in an increased demand for power supply.

He said: “We currently receive between 400-450MW from the national grid, and this can no longer meet the present demand of our customers.”

“Further, the current drop in load generation has placed us in a tough situation in which we have to carry out load shedding in some parts of our network. Hence, we have embarked on this agreement with NDPHC to source for an alternative means of improving power supply to our customers.”

The EKEDC chairman also noted that with this agreement, the company will supply more power to the tertiary institutions within its network such as the University of Lagos (UNILAG), College of Medicine at Idi-Araba and Lagos State University (LASU) to boost academic activities in the schools.

Speaking at the event, the MD/CEO of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company, Engr. Chiedu Ugbo commended EKEDC for its efforts towards the finalising the agreement which sets the pace to enable the delivery of the agreed MW via one of its subsidiaries, Alaoji Generation Company Limited.

This, he said, will further enhance NDPHC’s mission of bridging the gap in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) particularly around generation.

The NDPHC currently has about 4,000 installed MW but is unable to dispatch it effectively due to constraints from TCN’s infrastructure, hence the extension of its direct relations with the DisCos. He lauded the initiative of the agreement particularly the supply of adequate electricity to academic institutions.

Representing the University of Lagos (UNILAG) at the event, the deputy vice chancellor, Management Services, Prof. Lucian Chukwu expressed his excitement about the agreement and attested to the cordial relations between EKEDC and UNILAG.

He however pointed out that the institution started having challenges with the DisCo on payment of bills due to the implementation of the Service Reflective Tariffs in 2020. With this agreement, Prof. Chukwu assured the two companies that the institution would make its own contributions towards making the project a success.

Idemudia, assured customers that EKEDC will continue to explore innovative ways to enhance and deliver reliable power supply.

He appreciated the support from the customers which has been significant to the Company in its mission to empower the quality of its esteemed customers’ lives.