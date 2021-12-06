Since coming into office in May 2015, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has pushed through legislations, mobilized funds, and exercised the political will towards enunciating pro-women policies, cutting across governance, education, empowerment, protection against Gender and Sexual Based Violence and reproductive health. In this regard, he towers above past governors of Kaduna state and most of his colleagues, especially in the North west geo-political zone.

In 2018, against all odds and political permutations, he chose Dr Hadiza Balarabe, as his running mate, and eventually, she became the first elected female Deputy Governor in Kaduna state and the entire North west geo-political zone. El-Rufai followed up this feat by appointing six female commissioners in a 14-member cabinet. In addition, a woman is the Head of Service, and the Accountant General of Kaduna state.

Apart from appointments, the governor has enacted policies that are gender-friendly. For example, Kaduna state is the first Northern Nigerian state to approve six months paid maternity leave for its female public servants.

The Governor El-Rufai administration has never shied away from breaking the proverbial glass ceiling and helping women in their career progression. On November 1, 2021, the Acting Governor, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, appointed Umma K. Ahmed and Nita Byack-George as Administrators for Birnin Gwari and Jaba Local Government Councils respectively. Local government election was not held in parts of Birnin Gwari owing to security challenges and in Jaba, the poll is subject to litigation. So, Umma and Nita were appointed to prevent a leadership vacuum in the two councils.

Umma K. Ahmed, a seasoned civil servant, had served Kaduna state in several capacities, the most recent being the Director General of the Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority, before her latest appointment at Birnin Gwari . Prior to her appointment, Nita Byack-George also worked with leading Non-Governmental Organizations to improve the health, development and women empowerment.

Similarly, Balaraba Inuwa Aliyu and Phoebe Sukai Yayi were earlier appointed Administrators for the newly created Zaria Metropolitan Authority and Kafanchan Municipal Authority respectively. The appointment of these two women has been lauded as a historic one. They were appointed to ease the administration of the two cities. Significantly, Balaraba and Phoebe had proven their mettles in the various appointments that they held before these ones.

Earlier, Balaraba Inuwa was Special Adviser to Governor El-Rufai on Rural Development where she coordinated the design and delivery of the Kaduna Rural Development Program (KRDP), along with efforts to identify and develop the poorest and most marginalized communities in Kaduna state. In 2016, she was appointed commissioner in the then newly created Ministry of Rural and Community Development, a position she occupied till 2019, when she became the first woman to be appointed Commissioner of Public Works and Infrastructure. Similarly, prior to her current position as Administrator of the Kafanchan Municipal Authority, Phoebe Sukai-Yayi served as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education and was at Planning and Budget Commission as Perm Sec before her latest posting.

Besides, women are heading several government agencies. For example, Maimuna Abubakar is the General Manager of Kaduna Environmental Protection Agency while Tamar Nandul is the Managing Director of Kaduna Markets Development and Management Company (KMDMC).

Tamar Nandul currently leads the ongoing Markets renaissance in Kaduna State; from Zaria to Kasuwan Magani, Kaduna markets are wearing a modern look. A graduate of the University of Waterloo, Nandul is bringing to life the vision of the company to “deliver excellence in development and facilities management services focusing on sustainable best practice while being led by innovative technology.”

As he has demonstrated with the latest appointments of women to top leadership positions, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has continued to provide the ladder for women in Kaduna state to enable them to not just smash the glass ceilings but to jump all hurdles that are on their way to greater heights.