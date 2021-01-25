ADVERTISEMENT

By AZA MSUE, Kaduna

Kaduna state Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has launched the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) program in the state, saying 40,000 are to be benefit in the first set.

The governor said he is committed to achieving universal health coverage for citizens of Kaduna State as part of his drive for human capital development.

The Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe disclosed this at the flag-off of the identification and enrolment exercise for the commencement of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) program in Kaduna State on Monday.

Dr Balarabe promised that the first set of 40,000 beneficiaries within the target groups of children under five years, pregnant women, the elderly, people living with disabilities, will be identified and enrolled at no cost to them.

The Deputy Governor said that the establishment of the Kaduna State Contributory Health Management Authority (KADCHMA) reflects the government’s commitment to ensure greater access to healthcare by the people of Kaduna state.

According to her, KADCHMA has recorded remarkable achievements which include the ‘’enrollment of about 400,000 beneficiaries into the State Contributory Health Scheme.’’

Dr Balarabe further said that KADCHMA has ‘’registered and empanelled 12,000 vulnerable persons to the accredited Primary Health Care facilities and accredited about 300 Health Care facilities at both Primary and Secondary levels of care.’’

The Deputy Governor noted that ‘’about 120 enrollees have so far accessed care under the Scheme.’’

‘’The State Government has also earmarked 1% of its Consolidated Revenue Funds (CRF) to the Authority for the provision of free health care services to the vulnerable population in the state,’’ she added.

Dr Balarabe disclosed that the 255 Primary Health Centers across the state that were revitalized by the El-Rufai government will serve as enablers for both the Kaduna State Contributory Health Scheme and BHCPF program.

The Deputy Governor explained that KADCHMA and the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) are complimentary in providing access to healthcare for the people of Kaduna state.

Dr Balarabe enjoined the people of Kaduna state ‘’to ensure that as the Authority enrolls eligible beneficiaries into the BHCPF, our families are enrolled into the Contributory Health scheme “