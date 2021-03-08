KADUNA WEEKLY

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has charged the Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA), to redouble its efforts in making Kaduna State the topmost investment destination in Nigeria, by improving its Ease of Doing Business ranking.

Speaking at the formal inauguration of the KADIPA Board, Governor El-Rufai formally welcomed His Highness, Muhammadu Sanusi II to the Board as Vice-Chairman, and thanked him for accepting to serve the people of Kaduna state.

The governor disclosed that KADIPA has been a very important and successful vehicle in the investment drive of the state, helping since 2015 to attract over$2.1bn in actual and pledged investments.

El-Rufai also pointed out that KADIPA will be competing not just with other states in Nigeria for investments but with all emerging markets, adding that the agency should not rest on it oars in its drive to attract businesses to Kaduna state.

It will be recalled that the World Bank had rated Kaduna state as the best sub-national in its 2018 Ease of Doing Business ranking and in 2020, the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) ranked the state as the first in the quantum of foreign direct investment attracted within the first six months of the year.

Responding on behalf of other members, Deputy Governor of Kaduna state and the Chair of the Board, Dr Hadiza Balarabe assured the governor of their commitment to improving on the record of KADIPA, given the calibre of persons on the Board.

Also speaking, His Highness, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II and the Vice Chairman of the Board, expressed delight at attending its first meeting since he was made a member.

The former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria and a renowned economist, promised to contribute his best to uplifting KADIPA. He also gave his commitment to make inputs in the overall policy of Kaduna State Government.