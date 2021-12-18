Kaduna State Governor Malam Nasir el-Rufai and his Plateau State counterpart are among dignitaries expected to grace the closing ceremony of the Kaduna Golf club 1921 Centenary celebration which kicked off on Monday.

The Captain of the club, Engr. Ibrahim Aminu Bagudu disclosed this Friday ahead of the closing, award and dinner night scheduled to take place Saturday, 18th December, 2021 at the golf course.

According to the Captain, other dignitaries being expected also include the Comptroller General of Customs. Ahmed Ali, Senators Uba Sani and Audu Kwori, former Group Managing Director (GMD) of NNPC. Engr. Andrew Yakubu and retired General Paul Tarfa among others.

Recalled that the centenary celebration kicked off with the children’s golf clinic and tournament Monday shortly after a world press conference on the activities lined up for the celebration.

The children golf clinic was followed up by the caddies/staff golf tournament on the 14th December and the Centenary charity work/orphanages visitation and centinary tree planting on 15th December, 2021.

The Captain also informed that invited professional and CAT 1 good tournament will hold on the 16th while the centinary golf for ladies and Veterans will be on Friday 17th and the men Centenary tournament will hold on the 18th.

He said, “Any entity that clocks 100 years need to beat its chest with pride and mark it with fun fare and for us its also time for reflection and set agenda for another 100 years.

“Past officials laid foundation that enable us to mark this occasion. We are grateful for their foresight. We are in trying times both economically and otherwise, but happy to announce that Kaduna State agreed to not only partner with us but support us through these activities, we are humbled and say a big thank you.

We have seen massive support from our members who came forward to demonstrate that this is their celebration by contributing in financing this event. We are equally grateful to the Corporate Organizations and individuals who came out to wish us well and support us financially.

The sponsors of the Centenary celebration include Kaduna State Government, NNPC, Access bank, Polaris bank, Sahara Energy, Pinnacle Communications Ltd, Leadway Assurance, Hydrodive Nigeria Ltd and Aspro Petra Energy, he said.

“We invite the Golfing Family and the general public to come and join us in this Epoch- making event” he said.