Governor Nasir El-Rufai has promised that that is all parts of Kaduna state will benefit from the infrastructural development that his administration has been embarking on since he assumed office.

The governor who spoke at the funeral service of Pa Adamu Guga Dangiwa at the 1st Baptist Church Kamazo in Chikun local government area, noted that with the creation of Kaduna Capital Territory Administration, more road projects and general infrastructure upgrade will be embarked upon within the Metropolis.

El-Rufai who prayed for the repose of the deceased’s soul, also prayed for peace to reign in Kaduna state and the country at large. He acknowledged that although there are still security challenges facing the state, the government is however doing its best to surmount them.

The governor described Pa Dangiwa as a community leader whom he wanted to meet when he was alive but couldn’t, adding that he led a good family life as exemplified by the dedication to duty exhibited by his son who is an employee of Kaduna State Government.

El-Rufai further said that he does not know Yusuf, the late Pa Dangiwa’s son but was recommended to work with him based on his hard work and diligence, adding that he has lived up to the recommendation.

‘’In Kaduna state, we head hunt for the best brains to work for the administration, whether or not they are ‘indigenes’, so long as they can add value to government and people of the state,’’ he added.

It will be recalled that Governor Nasir El-Rufai signed a Memorandum of Understanding with China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), for the road component of Kaduna Urban Renewal Project in June 2019.

According to him, the project is to accelerate the urbanization of Kaduna city and major towns like Zaria and Kafanchan, where more than two-third of the population lives.

The project has 14 components which include roads, mass transit, housing, improved land use, street lights, parks and recreational centres as well as markets, neighborhood and waste management centres.

The governor also signed the laws creating KCTA, Zaria Metropolitan Authority (ZMA) and Kafanchan Metropolitan Authority (KMA) on 30th August 2021 and appointed Muhammad Hafiz Bayero, Balaraba Aliyu-Inuwa and Phoebe Yayi as Administrators of KCTA, ZMA and KMA respectively.

According to El-Rufai, the Metropolitan Authorities are administrative structures that will manage the three cities and bring accelerated development to Municipal Local Governments which are beyond the scope of area councils.