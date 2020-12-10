ADVERTISEMENT

By NONYE EKWENUGO, Kaduna

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has pledged the vigorous implementation of Kaduna State’s 2021 budget to deliver on the government’s promises.

The governor said 98% of capital budget implementation recorded in 2019.

The governor who promised to continue the huge strides in infrastructure development recorded in 2020, commended the Kaduna State House of Assembly for consistently passing the state budget way ahead of the end of the preceding year.

The governor gave the assurance on Wednesday after signing the 2021 budget of Kaduna State, in a short ceremony attended by the Deputy Governor Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Yusuf Zailani and senior officials from the legislative and executive branches of government.

El-Rufai said: “It is my privilege today to sign the 2021 Budget of the Kaduna State Government into law as passed by the Kaduna State House of Assembly.I thank the House of Assembly for consistently passing the next year’s budget way ahead of the end of the preceding financial year,’’ he said.

El-Rufai affirmed that the implementation of the 2021 Budget will begin on 1st January 2021, adding that “this is an unprecedented achievement. We are the only government that has for years without fail started its budget on 1st January.”

The governor attributed this consistency to the hard work of officials of the state government who prepared the budget and the dedication and commitment of the members and leadership of the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

The governor explained that the Kaduna State Government has pressed ahead with its comprehensive programme to develop and modernise its infrastructure, despite the negative impact and slowdowns caused by Covid-19.

According to him, “even with this pandemic, Kaduna State has continued to make huge strides in infrastructural development as well as expanding on our health system, to deal with this kind of emergencies.’’

El-Rufai said that his focus will be on improving infrastructure, strengthening health sector resilience and making lives better in the state will in 2021 continue with a determined focus. ENDs