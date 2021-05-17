As the ongoing strike action against the sack of workers in Kaduna State by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) begun in Kaduna, which has grounded all forms of economic activities in the state, Governor Nasir el-Rufai has reacted to the development, describing the NLC action as a campaign of economic and social sabotage against the state.

Governor el-Rufai, who took to his official verified social media handles on Monday, accused the NLC of having no interest in public welfare even as he reminded the NLC that it went violent over the sack of teachers in 2017.

The governor wrote: “KDSG affirms that the conditions that compel it to rightsize are not altered by the NLC’s campaign of economic and social sabotage.

“The NLC showed in 2017 that it has no interest in public welfare, going violent over 21,780 failed teachers who KDSG replaced with 25,000.”

Meanwhile, the striking workers, who turned out in their thousands chanting solidarity songs in a peaceful protest, commenced the possession from the State Secretariat after they were addressed by the NLC national president, Ayuba Waba, through the popular Independence Way and proceeded to the State House of Assembly.

LEADERSHIP reports that all banks and filling stations are under lock and key even as the entire state is still in total darkness.

RELATED: NLC Strike: Relatives Groan As Patients Are Sent Out Of Kaduna Hospitals