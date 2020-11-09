By Our Editors

The Oyo State House of Assembly recently suspended, indefinitely, 13 of the state government-appointed local government caretaker committee chairmen. Their offence: they allegedly failed to submit their performance reports.

Oyo is not alone. Recently Imo and Abia States dealt its local government administrators a similar card.

The United Nations Office for Public Administration sees Local Government as: “A political subdivision of a nation (in a federal system) state, which is constituted by law and has substantial control of local affairs including the powers to impose taxes or to exact labour for prescribed purposes. The governing body of such an entity is elected.

Similarly, the Guideline for Local Government Reform (FGN, 1976) defines local government as: “Government at local level exercised through representative councils established by law to exercise specific powers defined areas. These powers should give the council substantial control over local affairs as well as the staff and institutional and financial power to initiate and direct the provision of services and to determine and implement projects so as to complement the activities of the state and federal government in their areas, and to ensure, through devolution of functions to these councils and through the active participation of the people and their traditional institutes, that local initiative and responses to local head and conditions are maximised.”

The implications of these according to the International Journal of Advanced Legal Studies and Governance Vol. 1 No.1, April 2010 102include: local government must be a legal entity distinct from the state and federal government; it must be administered by democratically elected officials; it must have specific powers to perform a range of functions assigned it by law and it must enjoy substantial autonomy to perform array of functions, plan, formulate and execute its own policies, programmes and projects as well as its own rules and regulations as deemed for its local needs. This autonomy includes power to control its finance, recruit and discipline its staff.

It is a sad commentary that the entity that parades itself as local government in Nigeria today stands a far distance to the afore mentioned definitions and provisions of both the United Nations and even the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

One of the areas where the operation of local governments in Nigeria stands the afore-mentioned provisions on the head is that of elected representation in the administration of the third tier of government.

It gores the heart that the local government known as the third tier of government in Nigeria is to say the least better known by nomenclature.

For instance, out of the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory the following states have yet to fulfil the provision of elected representation at this tier of government. States like Anambra, Adamawa, Abia, Bauchi, Ekiti, Gombe, Imo, Katsina, Kogi, Kwara, Niger, Ogun, Oyo, Sokoto and Yobe states saddle the administration of their local governments with either appointed caretaker committee members or career civil servants.

Since the evolvement of this republic, it is sad that it has become practically customary of all ruling parties in the states to always want to take control of the local government by any means possible, straight or crooked.

While some state governments embark on outright cancellation and prohibition of all existing councils prior to their own emergence particularly if such belongs to the opposition, some resort to arm-twisting and imposition of their members through banal constitution of caretaker committees.

This is a gross violation of one of the provisions of the constitution for the local government.

This newspaper observes with chagrin that this development underscores the need to organise a local government election in all the states that have yet to do so. Nigeria is a democracy which corner stone is elected representation. The power lies with the people; they should elect their leadership in the closet government tier to them.

It is also our grim observation that where semblance of an election is conducted, it mostly is a charade. By whatever means possible the ruling party in the state always carry the day in the election supposedly conducted after the opposition must have been frustrated or out rightly prevented from participating.

It is our considered opinion that local government autonomy in the country will continue to be what it currently is- a mere lip service- until credible elections are conducted to ensure elected representation into the leadership of the third tier of government in the nation.

When considered, in our opinion, the local governments are under bondage because state governments are afraid of their own shadows as they dread opposition at that level. That in our view is not only anti-democratic but also anti- people whose welfare is suppressed by the inordinate ambition and selfish interests of political actors at the state level.

We,therefore, urge the LGAs to seek constitutional means of asserting their independence and legitimacy. It is in the interest of the people so to do.

It may be advisable,too, for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to take over the conduct of LGA elections. Credibility, democracy and electoral integrity also demands it.