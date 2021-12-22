Benue State governor Samuel Ortom has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for withholding assent on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, especially on the process of conducting primaries by the various political parties in the country.

This is even as the governor applauded the president for also appealing to the National Assembly to reconsider the clause that allows only direct primaries.

The governor who made the commendation during a press conference in Makurdi said he deeply appreciated all the reasons advanced by the president to support his decision to withhold his assent emphasizing that as a veteran politician who had the privilege to witness direct and indirect primaries as well as consensus arrangement, the president’s decision is in the best interest of the country.

“Also, as someone who have had the privilege of being a member of various political parties in the past, it was almost unanimous that the issue of primaries should be the responsibility of the political parties as enshrined in their various constitutions. Primaries should rest with the parties,” he said.

According to Ortom, “If a party is wealthy enough to conduct direct primaries, that is fine. Any party that has the machinery to fund for direct primaries can go ahead and do it, depending on what your leadership decides. But if not, we are good to go with indirect primaries.”

“Because the indirect primaries require people to go and be elected at their various wards as delegates to represent their wards. The election of the three delegates requires the entire party members of that community to elect them. After which an electoral college is constituted to elect or nominate the persons who will represent that political party.

“So, to a large extent it is almost the same thing. But I feel that consensus arrangement remains the best for politicians if they can come together and agree that they want a particular candidate or person to represent them. It will solve the problem of acrimony, rancour and unnecessary expenditure.”

Ortom also commended many Nigerians of goodwill, including organisations that the president sought their advice on the matter. “It is commendable, so I want to appeal to the National Assembly to accept the reasons the president advanced as it will deepen democracy instead of just tying political parties into one corner and not giving opportunity to small political parties to also participate in the system. They should amend the relevant portions he demanded and return the bill for the president’s assent,” he said.