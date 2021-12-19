The timeline in which president Muhammadu Buhari should sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021 expires today.

For now, there is no communication from the Presidency to the National Assembly but media reports suggest it will be difficult for the 2021 electoral act amendment bill to see the light of the day, going by the recommendation of the Attorney General of the Federal and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

There objection to the electoral act amendment bill is based on the insertion of the direct primaries to be conducted by political parties and the electric voting and electronic transmission of election results.

The National Assembly bureaucracy submitted the clean copy of the bill to the President on Friday, 19 November, 2021. Special assistant to the president on National Assembly Matters (Senate) Babajide Omoworare confirmed that the President received the bill.

Today is 19 December, 2021 exactly one months the bill was submitted if we are to go by days.

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina had said that President Buhari will sign the bill despite objections by some powerful Nigerians especially the governors.

Also speaking concerning the controversy surrounding the electoral act amendment bill, the Senate Spokesman, Basiru Ajibola, said they are yet to receive any communication from President Buhammadu Buhari.

But Civil Society Oganisations (CSOs) have urged the members of the National Assembly to override the president if he refused to assent to the electoral bill.

The Executive Director, Centre for Democracy Development (CDD) Idayat Hassan said the lawmakers should ensure they override the president.

The Executive Director, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) Auwal Musa Rafsanjani while calling on the lawmakers to adhere to the yearning of Nigerians, said they should override the president.

Also, the Executive Director, Centre for Citizens with Disability (CCD), David Anyele, called on the National Assembly to override the president.

The Executive Director, Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo said for a successful conduct of any election, the legal framework, amongst other factors must be considered and urged the National Assembly to override the President.

Other CSOs including Yiaga Africa, International Press Centre (IPC), Centre for Citizens with Disability (CCD), Albino Foundation, CLEEN Foundation, Institute for Media and Society (IMS), Nigerian Women Trust Fund (NWTF) and Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ) are asking the members of the National Assembly to override the President.

In 2018, the 8th Assembly passed the bill and sent to Buhari for his assent but he declined.

Buhari said the document came to him very late. He promised that if the document is worked on and sent to him on time, he will sign it. Buhari is yet to make a public comment on the electoral act amendment bill sent to him on 19 November, 2021.

As someone who cried of electoral fraud for many years, many thought Buhari will work hard to ensure he reforms the electoral process as a president.

His attitude towards the bill, according to some pundits, shows he is testing the might of Nigerians and that of the National Assembly ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The Senate and the House of Representatives members have resolved to override Buhari’s assent.

This won’t be the first time such is happening in Nigeria. The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is a product of the National Assembly overriding the president and Nigerians won’t expect less when it comes to the 2021 electoral act amendment bill.