A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Prince Tonye Princewill, has said that with the signing of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2022 into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, political parties will have no other choice than to choose popular candidates for elections.

Princewill, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Friday, described Buhari’s decision to assent to the reworked Electoral Bill, as “historic in the affairs of Nigerian politics.”

He said: “But make no mistake, this is a historic day in the affairs of our politics. Our Political parties would now be best advised to only chose candidates who are popular with their people. Otherwise Nigerians will do it for them.”

The APC chieftain, who few days ago pleaded with Nigerians to give the President sometime to study the Bill before assent, said he knew that Buhari will sign the amended Bill eventually.

Princewill added: “If I was to say I told you so, I would be suggesting I knew for a face beforehand that the President would sign the Bill.

“What I knew was the President had the interest of Nigerians at heart and he was keen on putting in place a more significant improvement on how we conducted elections when compared to what he met in 2015. With the signing of this bill, he has done that.”

