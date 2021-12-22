Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s rejection of the 2021 Electoral Act Amendment Bill yesterday, there is divergence of approach among federal lawmakers on how to respond to the situation.

While some senators yesterday vowed to override President Muhammadu Buhari’s veto of the electoral bill, their counterparts in the House of Representatives are more compliant with the president’s stance and are ready to adjust the bill in line with the president’s terms.

Senators disclosed to LEADERSHIP yesterday that they had gathered 73 signatures to override the president, saying there is no going back on the bill they had passed.

The Senate had yesterday received a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari explaining his decision to withhold presidential assent to the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2021 passed by the National Assembly.

President Buhari’s position was conveyed in a letter addressed to Senate President Ahmad Lawan, and read during the start of plenary after the chamber came out from a closed session which lasted for one hour starting from exactly 10:44am ended 11:42am.

Even though the lawmakers were hesitant to speak on the president’s letter, Senator Thompson Sekibo (PDP, Rivers), moved a motion calling on the Chamber to go into a second round of executive session in order to discuss President Buhari’s veto on the bill. The meeting ended without an official statement.

“It was a rowdy session during that closed-door meeting,” a Senator said, adding that their initial plan was to override Buhari but others sought more time to consider the matter.

LEADERSHIP gathered that more senators were in support of the plan to override the president as they see the issue as a matter of political survival in their various states.

Senators, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed that it was the plan of the Chamber to override the president’s veto yesterday but that the decision was suspended since some of them believed it would be an embarrassment to the president.

“Yes, our initial plan was to override President Buhari’s veto on the Electoral Bill but the process was truncated. So, we will come back tomorrow (today) and continue from where we stopped,” the Senator said.

Another Senator confirmed the initial plan was to override Buhari but Lawan said there was no justification.

“We will override Buhari on the electoral act amendment bill. That’s what we want to do,” another senator said.

The senator representing Rivers East, George Thomson Sekibo, said they had gathered 73 signatures to override Buhari’s veto on the electoral act amendment bill.

“We have compiled 73 signatures to veto the president,” Sekibo said.

Meanwhile, the matter is less contentious in the Green Chamber. Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila said the parliament would decide the fate of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill upon resumption from its recess in 2022.

The speaker also assured Nigerians that the parliament would not throw away the bill just because President Buhari declined assent because of the direct primary clause.

“When we return in the new year, we will resume our efforts to reform the electoral system in our country. And we will do it together. That is what the Nigerian people expect of us, and we will do our duty, for God and our country. Whichever way it pans out, we must not throw out the baby with the bathwater and must deliver a credible and enduring electoral system to Nigerians. Every law is a living document and as long as it has breath, it must survive,” the speaker said.

Gbajabiamila, while delivering his end-of-the-year speech shortly for reading the president’s communication, said the parliament had a duty to ensure a smooth process, noting that the lawmakers would collectively decide the fate of the bill.

The minority leader of the House, Ndudi Elumelu, in a point of order suggested that the House should address concerns raised by the president on the bill and quickly resend same for assent for want of time.

Elumelu said since the House was adjourning till January 18, 2022, it would be patriotic to debate the withholding of presidential assent.

“Mr Speaker, on the issue of the electoral bill, you said that the National Assembly will find a way to resolve the issue. It is on that premise, speaker, that Nigerians are looking up to us. If we wait to resume before we can talk to Nigerians, it will be too late.

“We can suspend our rules and look at the bill and amend that clause; this, I think, will make Nigerians see us as… This is my submission.”

But the Speaker said that the National Assembly was a bicameral legislature, that even if the House decided to make a decision, it would not be valid until a concurrence was secured with the Senate.

“We run a bicameral legislature. Whatever we do here today comes to nothing if it is not done on the other side. While your point is well noted, it is not practical”, he said, pleading with his colleagues to wait till the House resumes next year.

Direct Or Indirect Primaries Doesn’t Matter To Governors – Fayemi

Amid allegations that governors are opposed to the direct mode of primaries, Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi has said the mode of primaries adopted does not matter to them.

He disclosed this to State House correspondents yesterday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

According to him, what matters to governors is the opportunities given for an inclusive process.

Fayemi, who is also the chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), said the president should be commended for standing with the people, insisting that the president had not rejected or endorsed any mode of primaries.

He said, “Okay, well I don’t know what you mean by governors being happy. At least as the governor who has gone through a series of elections, my election to the office during my first term was via a direct primary that took place in all the 177 wards in my state. And my election to my second term in office was via an indirect primary.

“So, I’ve tested both. And I can tell you that it doesn’t matter to any governor whether you have primaries via direct mode or an indirect mode.

“What is governors’ interest and concern is that opportunities are given for an inclusive process. And I think that is what Mr President’s letter has brought out.

“Mr President has not objected to direct primaries, neither has he endorsed indirect primaries; he has only said, ‘be fair to all; let all options apply and what you decide should be determined by your own local and peculiar circumstances, being mindful of questions of security, finances, and internal democracy.’

“So, I think we all should commend the courage of Mr President to stand with the people. And the president, you know, just like me, is not afraid of whatever mode you decide to use. When I chaired the primaries, the historic primaries that brought him in as a presidential candidate – I was the chair of that primaries in 2014 – it was an indirect primary. But in 2019, when he was coming back, he came back via a direct primary. So, Mr President has also tasted both, and I don’t think it’s somebody to be lectured about the pros and cons of either process.

“What is important is to ensure that whatever process you choose, in your particular circumstance, still provides a process that is as free as possible. It’s not a completely free process, but at least there is something that is called substantial compliance in electoral law.

“And if it meets substantial compliance, I think all of us should be happy with that; we shouldn’t dwell too much on it.

“There’s been this exaggerated expectation that direct primaries are going to provide all answers to whatever electoral challenges that we have faced.

“And we all know that that is false; direct primaries have their challenges; indirect primaries have their challenges. A consensus approach is also not without challenges, but options should be provided.

“That’s all I think, Mr President has said and whether governors are happy or not, it’s immaterial to governors, whether it’s direct or indirect,” Fayemi stated.

He also spoke on reasons for visiting the president.

“It’s always enlightening to meet with the president, as you know. I came to see the president in my capacity as the chairman of the Nigerian governors and to express, as I said, gratitude for his approval of the bridge finance. And it is also to let him know some of the steps we are taking in our various states to also fundamentally address this lack of revenue, because we have a challenge in this country, and tokenistic support will not do; the federal government does not have the resources; neither do we have the resources in our various states. So, we need to look for creative measures that would allow us to be able to raise funds that we can use to tackle the challenges of the moment, the challenge of infrastructure gap, the challenge of educational inequalities of our children that are out of school in parts of the country, the challenge of security.

“If we don’t have the resources, we would continue to have difficulties in managing people’s expectations.

“And the truth of the matter is, the country is not as buoyant as most people think it is. And one of our suggestions, Mr President, is clearly that we need to create the enabling environment that will give those who can provide such support for the country the confidence to want to invest in the future of Nigeria.”

President’s Action Selfish, ASUU Declares

The zonal coordinator of the Abuja branch of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Dr. Salahu Mohammed Lawal has described as selfish the president’s rejection of the electoral bill.

He also said the silence of the National Assembly is because it is in line with the game plan of the majority who stand to benefit more.

“First, we need to ask ourselves, do we need the amendments? To me, yes, as amendments are usually made to better the system by correcting the flaws inherent in the existing one or by making it in tune with the current realities, or better still to allow for greater participation of citizenry.

“Second, the refusal of the President to assent to the Bill is due to ill-advice from his aides. This, to me, is on selfish purpose. Second, the advisers are not in touch with the grassroots and wish to continue to manipulate the inherent dark spots in the act.

“The silence of National Assembly is because it is in line with the game plan of the majority who stand to benefit more. Moreover, many of them are members of the cabal.”

Don’t Disappoint Nigerians, SANs, CSOs Tell Lawmakers

Nigerians have always expressed the fear that the lawmakers are mere rubber-stamps of the executive.

These were the words of a senior lawyer, Abdul Balogun, when asked about the failure of the National Assembly to act.

”Many Nigerians had expressed fear before now that the National Assembly may not be able to stand up to the Executive where it matters”, he said.

According to him, the leadership of the National Assembly should act very fast in the overall interest of the country.

”No single individual can be bigger than 200 million Nigerians. They should do the needful by doing what the 1999 Constitution empowers them to do. Shying away from that duty may not be in the interest of Nigerians because it will affect the 2023 general election one way or the other.”

A lawyer, Barrister Aham E. Egbu, said lawmakers should not live up to the name Nigerians have called them.

He said, ”Not being able to stand up to the executive in times like this will confirm the fears of Nigerians about the lawmakers. This is the time Nigerians need the lawmakers most and they should not disappoint, by living up to their responsibilities.”

Malik B. Abideen, a Kaduna-based lawyer, said a vibrant NASS will not act the way the present NASS members are acting now, adding that national interest should come first before party affairs.

”The future of this country and the success of the 2023 election are tied to the Electoral Act passage. The Executive and the lawmakers should not toy with it. I don’t know what the lawmakers are waiting for. The law already empowers them to act, if the President fails to give his assent. This is where a fearless NASS is needed.”

Also, civil Society organisations (CSOs) have called on the National Assembly members not to disappoint Nigerians on the electoral act amendment bill.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP yesterday, the executive director of Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo, said the lawmakers must stand with Nigerians on the electoral bill.

“Stand with the Nigerian people and override the President’s veto,” Itodo said when asked what the National Assembly members should do in the aftermath of Buhari’s veto.

“This is in the interest of Nigeria’s electoral process. As long as the electoral reform process is inconclusive, Nigeria is losing the opportunity to test the efficacy of new innovations introduced in the electoral bill before the 2023 general elections.

“This may not bode well for Nigeria’s electoral democracy in the long run. It should be noted that the spate of declined assent to electoral bills by President Buhari is a dent on his legacy and it questions his commitment to the reform of Nigeria’s electoral process,” Itodo added.

Also, the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Transparency International (TI) Nigeria while expressing disappointment at the failure of the president to sign the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2021, said the National Assembly can simply not afford to disappoint Nigerians.

“NASS can simply not afford to disappoint Nigerians. Furtherance to this, we strongly urge the National Assembly to override the president on this matter.

“Elections remain a critical aspect of democracy as it is the gateway for all citizens to achieve their aspirations for democracy, and a transparent election can only be achieved by creating a legal framework, a robust legal framework that can respond to the current challenges we face,” a statement issued by Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, executive director CISLAC, Head TI Nigeria / chairman, Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), said.

He said the Bill seeks to improve the electoral system by providing the legal backing for the use of technology in the accreditation of voters and transmission of election results.

“It seeks to enhance timelines for electoral activities, including voting, collation, and announcement of results, and adequately defines over-voting, confers authority on INEC to review questionable election results and monitor direct primaries for all political parties.

“We believe that this bill will increase transparency in our electoral process, encourage citizens to participate in the process as aspirants and voters as well as help improve the ideology of our elections by reducing the reliance on dirty money.

“We, therefore, call on the 9th Assembly to etch its name in gold in the right pages of our history by exercising its powers under S. 58 (5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (As Amended) which states that ‘Where the President withholds his assent and the bill is again passed by each House by two-thirds majority, the bill shall become law and the assent of the President shall not be required.’

“If the National Assembly overrides the president, it will show their independence and, above all, respect the view of the constituents who gave them the mandate to legislate on their behalf,” Rafsanjani added.

On her part, the director, Centre for Democracy Development (CDD), Idayat Hassan, said the lawmakers still have two options – to override the president or go back to the drawing board and resend the bill to him.

“It’s simple, there are two options currently available to the National Assembly. It’s either to use the power of overriding, requiring around 312 votes to pass the bill into law or immediately go back to the drawing board and remove the provision on direct primary, submit to the president and let us see what comes out of it,” Idayat added.

Expunge Direct Primary, Return Bill To Presidency, CUPP Tells NASS

On its part, the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has frowned at President Muhammadu Buhari’s veto on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill passed and transmitted to him for assent by the National Assembly.

The coalition alleged that the president’s action was because of the electronic voting provision in the electoral law and not the direct primary provision the president cited for his decision.

The group which addressed the media, yesterday, in Abuja, following the development, asked the National Assembly to immediately expunge direct primary provision from the electoral law and retransmit the bill immediately to the president for assent since his reason for declining assent was based on direct primary.

Spokesman of the CUPP, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, also appealed to members of the two chambers of the legislature to consider the interest of the nation at this critical period by canceling its planned recess.

“It is a sad day for our nation’s democracy and our quest to have a better, transparent, and working electoral process. The president has hit hard on the desire of Nigerians to have a better enhanced electoral law,” he said.

“I want to say that this action of the president is shameful. Why did I say that? Because, he is a man who during his time, in the APP and ANPP, was advocating for enhanced electoral law.

“He was campaigning and saying the first thing he would do if voted in as president was to amend the Electoral Act and make our electoral process more transparent. And now that the man has been elected as the President and Commander-in-Chief with an overwhelming majority in the parliament by his party, he is frustrating the efforts at making the electoral system more transparent.

“Remember that the first electoral amendment was not approved by the president; he declined assent. And this is a president that benefited from the decision of the last administration, led by President Goodluck Jonathan to amend the Electoral Act.

“If Jonathan had not amended the Electoral Act by making our electoral process a little bit transparent and electronic, would Buhari have won that election in 2015? Jonathan did it because of his love for the country. But here is a man (Buhari), who says he loves the country better but cannot give Nigerians a better electoral process now that he is almost seven years in office.

“This is sad for Nigerians yearning for a better electoral process in the country,” he said.

According to him,” This is very painful, this is very discouraging and this proves what we have been saying that the president has no intention to give the country an electoral law that is better because he and his party wants to rig their way in the 2023 general elections.”

Speaking further, the CUPP spokesman also recalled that, “The first Electoral Act amendment, he (Buhari) declined assent to, the president cited the issue of ECOWAS treaty, closeness to the last election and all that.

“When I raised this issue last week that the president had no intention of signing this Electoral Act Amendment Bill passed and sent to him by the parliament, some said I was raising false alarm but here we are today. What have we seen?

“He knew he was not going to sign the electoral law but waited till the time the National Assembly would shut down before declaring his intention known, as the law says this thing must be done six months before the commencement of the election.

On whether the National Assembly should rather override the president’s veto, Ugochinyere said: “As far as we are concerned, we in the opposition doubt the capacity of the present leadership of the National Assembly to veto the president.

“If the issue of direct and indirect primary is why the president failed to sign the electoral law, let parliament expunge that area and retransmit the remaining one to him. Let us see the reason he would use in not signing it again,” he advised.

“If the parliament was responsive, there is no need of going on recess at a time like this. All that is required to do is just one or two sittings and the amendment would be made and transmitted back to the president for assent.

“I can tell you that what the president is running away from is not the argument of direct or indirect primary but the president is scared that if he conducts an election with an electronic voting system, his party would lose the election.”

Why I Declined Assent To Bill – PMB

In a letter to the Legislature entitled: “Withholding Of Assent To Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2021,” President Buhari gave 14 reasons why he failed to sign it to law.

Below is the full text of the letter:

“Further to the letter dated 18th November, 2021 forwarded for Presidential assent, the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2021 as passed by the National Assembly, I have received informed advice from relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the Government, and have also carefully reviewed the Bill in light of the current realities prevalent in the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the circumstances.

“Arising from the review, Mr. Senate President may wish to note that the conduct of elections for the nomination of party candidates solely via direct primaries as envisaged by the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2021 has serious adverse legal, financial, economic and security consequences which cannot be accommodated at the moment considering our Nation’s peculiarities. It also has implications on the rights of citizens to participate in the government as constitutionally ensured.

“The Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2021 seeks to amend certain provisions of the extant Electoral Act 2010. Part of the objective of the Bill is the amendment of the present Section 87 of the Electoral Act, 2010 to delete the provision for the conduct of indirect primaries in the nomination of party candidates such that party candidates can henceforth only emerge through direct primaries.

“Arising from the review, Mr. Senate President may wish to particularly note the pertinent issues implicated as follows to wit:

“The conduct of direct primaries across the 8,809 war the length and breadth of the country will lead to a significant spike in the cost of conducting primary elections by parties as well as increase in the cost of monitoring such elections by INEC which has to deploy monitors across these wards each time a party is to conduct direct primaries for the presidential, gubernatorial and legislative posts.

“The addition of these costs with the already huge cost of conducting general elections will inevitably lead to huge financial burden on both the political parties, INEC and the economy in general at a time of dwindling revenues.

“The indirect consequences of the issues of high cost and monetisation are that it will raise financial crimes and constitute further strain on the economy. It will also stifle smaller parties without the enormous resources required to mobilise all party members for the primaries. This is not healthy for the sustenance of multi-party democracy in Nigeria.

“In addition to increased costs identified above, conducting and monitoring primary elections across 8,809 wards will pose huge security challenges as the security agencies will also be overstretched, direct primaries will be open to participation from all and sundry and such large turn-out without effective security coordination will also engender intimidation and disruptions, thereby raising credibility issues for the outcomes of such elections.

“The amendment as proposed is a violation of the underlying spirit of democracy which is characterized by freedom of choices.

“Political party membership is a voluntary exercise of the constitutional right to freedom of association. Several millions of Nigerians are not card-carrying members of any political party.

“Thus, the emphasis should be on enabling qualified Nigerians to vote for the candidate of their choice during general elections as a means of participation in governance and furtherance of the concept of universal adult suffrage or universal franchise.

“The proposed amendment may also give rise to plethora of litigations based on diverse grounds and issues of Law including but not limited to the fact that the proposed amendment cannot work in retrospect given that the existing constitution of the Parties already registered with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) permits direct, indirect and the consensus primaries. This real possibility, will, without doubt, truncate the electoral program of the Nation as another electoral exercise is imminent towards a change of Government in 2023.

“Nigeria is at the moment still grappling with the issues of monetization of the political process and vote buying at both party and general elections. The direct implication of institutionalizing only direct primaries is the aggravation of over-monetization of the process as there will be much more people a contestant needs to reach out to thereby further fuelling corruption and abuse of office by incumbent contestants who may resort to public resources to satisfy the increased demands and logistics of winning party primaries.

“Direct primaries are also subject or susceptible to manipulation or malpractices as most parties cannot boast of reliable and verified Membership Register or valid means of identification which therefore means non-members can be recruited to vote by wealthy contestants to influence the outcome. Rival parties can also conspire and mobilize people to vote against a good or popular candidate in a party during its primaries just to pave way for their own candidates. Whereas where voting is done by accredited delegates during indirect primaries, the above irregularities are not possible.

“The major conclusions arrived at upon the review are highlighted hereunder, to wit:

“Asides its serious adverse legal, financial, economic and security consequences, the limitation or restriction of the nomination procedures available to political parties and their members constitutes an affront to the right to freedom of association. It is thus undemocratic to restrict the procedure or means of nomination of candidates by political parties, as it also amounts to undue interference in the affairs of political parties.

“Indirect primaries or collegiate elections are part of internationally accepted electoral practices. More so, direct primaries are not free from manipulations and do not particularly guarantee the emergence of the will of the people especially in circumstances like ours where it is near impossible to sustain a workable implementation framework or structure thereof.

“In the premise of the above, I hereby signify to the National Assembly that I am constrained to withhold assent to the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2021 in line with the provisions of Section 58(1) & (4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“It is my considered position that the political parties should be allowed to freely exercise right of choice in deciding which of direct or indirect primaries to adopt in the conduct of their primary elections as their respective realities may permit.”