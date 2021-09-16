Pro-northern groups, the Arewa Defenders Forum (ADF) and Youth for Northern Reform (YNR) have thrown their weight behind the comments made by the president of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (ACF) Yerima Shettima on the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

hettima reportedly said that it was not proper to call for the resignation of the apex bank’s governor.

The groups, however, described the Arewa Youth Assembly that criticized him (Shettima) as a faceless gang of inconsequential hip pocket activists.

The ADF and YNF in a joint statement responding to the recent personal attack on Shettima by the Youth Assembly over his remarks on call for Emefiele’s resignation as CBN Governor said the attacks were personal, indecent, and far off the mark.

The joint statement signed by Lawal Mani for ADF and Bridget Yakson for YNF made available to newsmen said the attack by the Youth Assembly was indecorous, improper and a far cry from the tradition of respect northerners’ are known for.

“The glaring lack of etiquette in that personal attack on Yerima suggested clearly that the Youth Assembly is led by people with little civilisation who are only out to exploit the northern public in the guise of activism.

The statement reads in part, “It is quite unfortunate that the Assembly get angry at Shettima for advising or assessing the office of the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor on a fair standard of judgment, against developments and circumstances the nation finds itself, and even amidst the failures of having to pay for from long years of political failure.

“We all know that there are two types of criticism – constructive and destructive – and anybody can criticize, condemn, and complain but it takes character and self-control to be able to distinguish them.

“We find the form of destructive criticism by the Assembly as thoughtless, deliberately malicious and hurtful to the ordinary sense of decency while Shettima’s remarks, on the other hand, were simply designed to point out their mistakes, and as a leader, show them where and how improvements can be made.

“But instead of viewing Shettima’s constructive criticism as useful feedback that can help them improve rather than put them down, leaders of the Youth Assembly, who are persons known to be critical of everything, rather took it personally as part of their character trait,” the joint statement said.

The groups, however, urged Shettima to remain calm and treat the Youth Assembly’s conduct with understanding by showing that he is the stronger person and refusing to rise to the bait.

“Rmember, people who criticise everything or make scathing remarks to be hurtful are the ones that need help – not you,” the statement added.