BY MARK ITSIBOR, Abuja and Jaiyeola Andrew, Gombe

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Mr Godwin Emefiele, has warned people who indulge in rice smuggling and hoarding to desist from such act as the bank is set to deal with the perpetrators. He also informed that the CBN is working with relevant agencies to ensure the stability of food prices in the country.

Mr Emefiele also commended the resilience of farmers, who continue to ensure food sufficiency, in spite of the challenges of insecurity in some parts of the nation.

The CBN governor made the remarks in Gombe yesterday at the flag-off of the 2020 wet season harvest aggregation and the second cycle of the 2020 dry season distribution for the North East region under the CBN-RIFAN Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP).

He said the symbolic display of crop pyramids from various fields in the region reinforced the massive potential in Nigeria’s agricultural sector, which should encourage more private sector investment in the agricultural value chain.

According to Emefiele, “The ABP has led to significant improvements in agricultural outputs as well as in improving incomes in our rural communities. The achievements that have been recorded has also helped to show that Nigeria can indeed achieve self-sufficiency in the production of staple food items within the shortest time possible.

Mr Emefiele disclosed that the Bank had financed 3,038,649 farmers cultivating 3,805,844 hectares across 21 commodities through 23 participating financial institutions in the 36 States of the Federation and FCT, from the inception of the scheme till now.

He said that the CBN equally financed 221,450 farmers for the cultivation of 221,450 hectares in 32 States under the 2020 wet season

CBN-RIFAN partnership, adding that the North-East zone, with 44,870 farmers that cultivated 44,870 hectares, represented 20.26 per cent in total number of farmers and hectares financed, respectively.

The governor also warned those seeking to take advantage of scarcity of some products to hike prices to desist from such unpatriotic acts, stressing that it undermines the country’s economic plans.

To ensure availability of food, he assured that the Bank was committed to financing one million hectares of rice farms over this dry season, as it had begun to support cultivation for the second production cycle within the dry season.