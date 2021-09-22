The leadership of the ECOWAS Youth Council has honoured Nigerian businessman and philanthropist, Chiedozia ThankGod Emeghara with an appointment as Youth Ambassador.

This was contained in a statement by the council which stated that “we honour you for your laudable antecedents of dedication, hardwork and diligence in the area of service to humanity and your commendable work as an advocate and relentless crusader of promoting entrepreneurship for African youths.”

According to the Amb. William-Ologun Oluwaseun, President/Chairperson, West Africa Youth Council, Emeghara’s appointment was highly recommended by youths across Africa because of his contributions to youth development and entrepreneurship.

The appointment also comes with a customised diplomatic plate number for Emeghara, which will enable him perform his duties in the region effectively as an EYC Ambassador.

Emeghara who hails from River State, is a serial entrepreneur with several business interests.

He is the President/CEO Coban-Chiban International Resources Limited and also the MD/CEO of Both Global Nigeria Entreprises, an industrial multinational.

He is happily married and lives with his wife and kid in Europe. He is also currently running an Msc program in Management at Bila Tserkva National Agrarian University Kiev, Oblast, Ukraine.