BY HUSSAINI JIRGI, Damaturu

The Emir of Bade, Alhaji Abubakar Suleiman II, yesterday urged leaders and politicians in the country to protect the interests of the poor and less privileged in the society.

The monarch, who spoke with LEADERSHIP Sunday, stated that avoiding marginalisation of the less privileged would reduce illiteracy, poverty and social vices.

He advised Nigerians to ensure peaceful co-existence and unity in order to be able to address various challenges facing them, saying each religion should respect the ethics and values of others, and whoever takes the life of another is a criminal and should be punished.

He said; “Buni and the present administration are both doing their utmost best to alleviate sufferings of people, and so any one aspiring to various other political cadres must share in this dream and contribute to the enhancement of the quality of life and welfare of the people.’’

“Christians and Muslims must come together and fight major challenges facing us which are malnutrition, drug problem, out of school children and poverty, among many others.”

In a related development, the minister of state, works and housing, Engr. Abubakar D Aliyu, has also urged the elite in Yobe State and Nigeria to continue to identify with orphans and the less privileged.

The minister made the call during the launch of the N550 million fund raising for the construction of a new Pataskum Emirate Central Mosque in Patiskum.

“You are the future leaders of this nation. So, always see yourself as a special creature endowed with God’s blessings to cause a change in the society. We have future ministers, presidents and leaders of thoughts among you.

“I truly love supporting the less privileged in the society. It is a call to serve the weak and the poor. I personally make donations of several food items and clothing materials to orphanage homes as to show love and care,” he said.

Engr Aliyu also challenged wealthy Nigerians to remember the poor in their midst, especially through philanthropy and investing in economic activities and empowerment programmes that can uplift their standard of living.

He said the welfare of the people should remain an utmost concern to all and sundry, especially if the drive to uplift the quality of lives of Nigerians is to be realised.