By Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin

The emir of Borgu in Niger State, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Dantoro, Kitoro IV, has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for the takeoff of Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC).

This is even as the managing director Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa said traditional rulers are central to the commission.

The emir who spoke in New Bussa when he received the Governing Council of HYPPADEC who were on tour of the state at his palace, charged the commission to redouble its effort in addressing the ecological problems facing those living on the flood plain.

Kitoro noted with concern, the excruciating condition of the communities in terms of access to basic social amenities including electricity, in spite of the huge sacrifice they made for the construction of hydroelectric dams.

He described the new development as a thing of joy to the communities as the commission will provide a platform through which their sufferings will be addressed.

While thanking President Buhari for always identifying with the concerns of the disadvantaged in the country, the royal father expressed satisfaction with the composition of the governing council and management.

Also speaking the chairman HYPPADEC Governing Council Barrister Joseph Terfa Ityav said the commission is aware of the hardship the communities are facing since the construction of the hydroelectric power projects and will address the issues.

He said, ”HYPPADEC is saddled with the responsibility of improving the living standard of this communities and your royal highness we are here today to give you a commitment that, with the establishment of the commission we are going to address these issues which have been lingering for a very long time.”

The managing director stated that they were ready to start with the immediate concerns of especially the youths and women through empowerment in orderto improve their living standard.