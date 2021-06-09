Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Ahmed Bamali, has commended the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) led by DCP Abba Kyari on the arrest of kidnappers, bandits and other criminals in the emirate.

The traditional ruler spoke yesterday when he received the unit of the team operating in Kaduna and Zaria, led by ASP Aliyu Umar in his palace on a courtesy visit.

Bamali, who expressed concern over the deteriorating security challenges in some parts of the country, said efforts of the team to tame insecurity in the emirate were encouraging.

He urged the residents to support security agencies by reporting suspected movements in their areas, stressing that most of the attacks were conducted after criminals had made surveillance on their routes.

In his remarks, Umar said the team was in the palace to seek blessings from the emir.