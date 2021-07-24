The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruq, has described Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State as a true and ardent lover of the Daura people and President Muhammadu Buhari.

The emir spoke while receiving the governor on a Sallah homage at his palace.

“Coming to Daura with your senior government officials to pay Sallah homage to the president reveals a lot about your love for him and for us in Daura. Only a sincere lover pays a visit, not an enemy. You, on the other hand, are our true lover”, he said.

While commending the governor for his unfailing support for the president, Alhaji Umar Faruq said; “Governor Yahaya Bello is a son of this palace and our son and the president’s ardent and unfailing loyal supporter. This palace is your home and my doors are open to you at all times.”

Commending the sterling qualities of Governor Bello, especially in the fight against criminals, the monarch added: “I must applaud your ruthlessness and dedication to eliminating crooks and criminalities in Kogi. We all know the state of insecurity in Kogi before you assumed office and what it is today; continue to sustain the fight against criminals in your state.

“In fighting crimes of all forms, you have established a high standard for all leaders at the state level to follow. You have always been close to us for fatherly blessings that will always be with you and as parents, we will continue to pray for you and bless you in preparation for God’s bigger plans for this country, hopefully through you.”

He said the governor and members of his cabinet who are mostly youths had demonstrated unparalleled capacity.

Earlier, Governor Bello said he was in Daura to pay Sallah homage to the president, noting that the trip would have been inconclusive without extending it to the palace of the emir whom he described as a worthy royal father to also thank him for his wise counsel over the years.