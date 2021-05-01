By Umar Mohammed, Gusau

The Emir of Moriki in Zamfara State, Alhaji Samai’la Muhammad Ari, has called on people of his emirate to devote more time to seek for spiritual intervention with a view to ending current security challenges facing the country as he marks 25 years on the throne.

The monarch, who was celebrating his 25th anniversary on the throne with special prayer session, said there was need for more devotion in prayers.

According to him, the security challenges facing the country, need total rebirth of the citizens, with more focus on good deeds.

Ari expressed appreciation and support accorded to him by people of the emirate in the past 25 years and called for extension of more understanding amongst people in the emirate.

“I am using this time to thank Allahu Subhanallahu Wata’ala for sparing our lives to witness this moment”, he added.

He prayed to Allah for sustenance of peace and stability in the state and country as a whole.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ari was first appointed as district head of Moriki on 27th April, 1996 in the former Sokoto State and later upgraded to the status of an emir by the Zamfara State government by the year 2000.