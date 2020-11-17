Emirates has been rated the safest airline in the world in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since COVID-19 pandemic broke out early this year, the Dubai based carrier has put world class safety measures to contain the pandemic steadfastly.

Safe Travel Barometer which rated the airline as world safest recently, observed that Emirates has set industry-leading safety standards since the resumption of its operations back in May, and has topped the ranks with a ‘Safe Travel Score’ of 4.4 out of 5.0 among 230+ airlines evaluated worldwide.

The score is based on an independent audit of 26 health and safety parameters evaluating safety protocols, traveller convenience and service excellence announced by airlines.

Safe Travel Barometer is the world’s most comprehensive solution to monitor and benchmark supplier initiatives in the travel, tourism and hospitality industry for the post-COVID world.

Its rating mechanism considers safety measures and hygiene standards across all touch points of a traveller’s journey which Emirates has consistently delivered on.

At every step of the journey, Emirates has spared no effort to prioritise the care, health and safety of its customers, employees and communities.

Enhanced bio-safety measures taken by the airline include the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits, protective barriers at check-in desks and immigration counters, personal protective equipment and new safety protocols for cabin crew and airport employees in customer facing roles, and elevated aircraft cleaning procedures including the frequent cleaning and disinfecting of aircraft lavatories every 45 minutes during flights, amongst many other measures.