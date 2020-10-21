BY ERNEST NZOR, Abuja

As the protests by some youths to end police brutality continue, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has appealed to the EndSARS campaigners to stop the protests and allow government time to implement the demands of the youths.

The Director-general, Dr. Garba Abari, in a special appeal message made available to newsman by his Assistant Director of Press, Mr. Paul Odenyi, in Abuja.

He said that the #EndSARS protests to made their points very clearly and should, in the interest of peace, to stop the protests and allow both government and its institutions put in place measures that will bring about order and accountability in the criminal justice processes.

According to the statement, “It is not in doubt that the youths have spoken very clear on some aspects of policing that have left much to be desired. They have also made very important and critical demands.

“The government has accepted these demands in the belief that the observations by the youths are genuine and critical and has substantially begun to implement them. For instance, the campaigners’ first and basic demand is the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS); government has accessed to this request.

“The government has gone ahead to ask State Governments to put in place panels to investigate and determine police abuses with a view to bringing culprits to justice. So far, more than ten states have established these panels,” he said.

NOA boss also asked the protesters to end the protest so that miscreants do not continue to unleash violence on innocent people as it has been witnessed in Abuja, Lagos, Benin and other parts of the country.

“Already in parts of the country, miscreants are seizing the opportunity of this unending protest to unleash violence on Nigerians whom we seek to help with our demands. We make this appeal with the belief that the campaigners will not want the same Nigerians to suffer in the hands of miscreants in the society, especially since it has made its point,” he added.

The Agency asked the youths to listen to the appeal of the government, senior citizens and well-meaning Nigerians, especially as the President who has spoken and given assurances of speedy implementation of the reforms requested in the police and indeed in other areas where government has been putting reform measures.