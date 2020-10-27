BY ANKELI EMMANUEL, Sokoto

Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi has appealed to governors of the 36 states to urgently set up victims support fund to compensate those affected by the various police brutalities

Dingyadi who further divulged that President Muhammadu Buhari in addition to directing the Revenue Mobilization and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to come up with a new salary structure for the police, has also urged the 36 state governors to constitute judicial panel of inquiry to interface with stakeholders towards treating all cases of human rights violation by the refund SARS.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister who hinted that the Police Service Commission will work closely with the judicial panel of inquiry to be set up by states towards full implementation of recommendations against erring policemen where necessary, added that, serious offenders must be prosecuted.

While noting that PMB appreciates citizens’ rights to express themselves freely via peaceful protest, the Police Affairs Minister assured that the demands of the End SARS protesters are been met by the government.

Maigari Dingyadi in his appeal to the protesters to end the 16 days protest, added that, their good intentions has been hijacked by criminals elements whose actions of bringing down Churches, Mosques, hospitals, shops, banks as well as jail breaks glaringly showed that they never meant well for the country.

In his appeal to Nigerians for calm, the Minister said, the government should be given the opportunity to further demonstrate its sincerity in handling their demands coupled with other national concerns.

According to him, the President is not unaware of the need to improve livelihood of citizens which was the reason why different poverty reduction programmes were set up.

The Minister further that, “Government is deeply pained by some personnel of the defund Special Anti-Robbery Squad, and will do all that is required to secure justice for victims and reel out punishments for policemen found culpable of violating citizens’ rights to serve as deterrent to others”.

He also divulged that the demands of the protesters is being categorized into short, medium and long term time frame for adequate implementation.

On what effort they are doing in order not allow criminals leverage on the disbandment of SARS to perpetrate crimes, the Police Affairs Minister said, the newly set up professional outfit codenamed Special Weapon And Tactical Team (SWAT) have commenced training at Police Mobile Training Schools in Ila-oregun, Osun State, Ende Hills, Nasarawa State, and Counter Terrorism School, Norwa, Rivers States.

In his assurance to Nigerians, the Police Affairs Minister said, “Successful officers will also be subjected to medical, mental and psychological evaluation before deployment to the unit”.