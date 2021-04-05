BY ADEWALE AJAYI |

The general overseer of Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC) Pastor Tunde Bakare has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to set the country in a better stead by setting in motion the process of rebuilding the nation’s foundation.

The Lagos pastor and ally of Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari who stated this while addressing members of his church at an event tagged state of nation and nation builders summit, which was part of activities put together to mark the 32 years of establishing the church said if the president does that, he would have succeeded in building a lasting legacy for himself.

Pastor Bakare in his message titled, “Conspicuous hand writing on the wall,” stated that the country Nigeria is at a precarious stage and President Buhari needed to do everything possible to prevent danger.

He urged him to heed the warning of eminent personalities and those who care about the future of the country, who have harped on the need to restructure the country.

The clergyman noted that he agreed to be Buhari’s running mate in 2011 because he promised to address myriads of problems facing the country.

Pastor Bakare said he knew president Buhari meant well for the country, more so that Nigerians believed in him, that was why they voted for him in 2015, he therefore appealed to him not to discountenance the goodwill of the people.

He appealed to the president to take every necessary action that will redeem the country from the path of unredeemable progress.

Speaking with journalists after the briefing, he said he was optimistic the president will make radical changes soon so that the nation becomes healthy.

He also paid glowing tribute to Yinka Odumakin, the late publicity secretary of the pan Yoruba Socio Political organisation Afenifere, saying Odumakin was a prince and warrior who dedicated his entire life to the struggle for the emancipation of the oppressed and for a better Nigeria.