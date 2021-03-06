ADVERTISEMENT

By Royal Ibeh,

Endometriosis, a condition that has no cure, causing incapacitating pain, organ damage, infertility, and other severe life-threatening medical consequences to women of reproductive age group, is said to affect about 200 million women worldwide, says the managing director, Nordica Fertility Centre, Dr. Abayomi Ajayi.

In a bid to create more awareness and provide succour to women suffering from Endometriosis in Nigeria, Ajayi, at a media briefing, said the Endometriosis Support Group of Nigeria (ESGN) is set to embark on series of events.

He said Endometriosis is a condition which is estimated to affect between 10 to 15 per cent of women, that is about 200 million between the reproductive age group of 11 to 50 years, worldwide.

It is believed to be the cause of infertility in about 30 to 40 per cent of couples with fertility problems in Nigeria, says Ajayi, adding that the condition has no cure.

Ajayi said, “The impact of Endometriosis on the individual, family, business and the nation is therefore of grave importance to us. Since 2005, the ESGN has carried out various advocacy initiatives in Nigeria and continues to push for the enlightenment of this condition; committed to research that will bring about a cure of the condition and proper training of medical personnel to properly diagnose of the condition.

Speaking on the activities for this year, Ajayi said one of the activities slated for this year is the Annual ESGN Endometriosis Essay Competition for Secondary School Students, aimed at creating awareness among adolescents by encouraging students to research and write essays on various topics related to endometriosis and the topic for this year’s ESGN Endometriosis Essay competition is “Challenges of Living with Endometriosis” which will run till the 5th of March 2021.

The Sisters’ Converge Video Entry into the World Endo March 2021 Event Nigeria through the ESGN, is another activity slated for this year, says Ajayi, adding that the ESGN is a member of the global awareness coalition called World Endo March. This year, the managing director said the global body has requested that each member country present a 30-minute video entry which will be showcased on Friday 26th of March, 2021 to a global audience.

Other activities, according to Ajayi, are the Sisters’ Converge, an online Endometriosis Conversation event, slated for March 8, 2021, in commemoration of the International Women’s Day and the African Endometriosis Awareness Foundation Annual Conference.

Speaking further on these events, Ajayi said the Sisters’ Converge will feature a distinguished panel of discussants, specialists on the subject matter as well as women living with Endometriosis, adding that the First Lady of Lagos State is expected to declare the event open and lend her support towards fighting the scourge of this dreaded condition.

As for the African Endometriosis Awareness and Support Foundation Annual Conference, Ajayi said Nigeria championed the foundation of the first pan-African Endometriosis Awareness group in 2020, adding that the second edition of the annual conference will be taking place some-time in May, 2021.

The annual conference will bring together international speakers to discuss relevant topics around the diagnosis, treatment, management of the condition with a pan-African audience in attendance, he added.

He however commended Pharmasymbiosis Nigeria Limited for partnering with ESGN this year to create awareness for this course, adding that, “It is our belief that with your support, we will be able to achieve our aim of creating awareness about this condition, and providing succor to those suffering from it.”