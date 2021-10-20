Lagos State police command on Tuesday warned against street protest in commemoration of the one year #EndSARS anniversary slated for today in Lagos saying that it will only allow an indoor and virtual event in commemoration of the #EndSARS anniversary.

Speaking to journalists on the development, the command ‘s spokesperson, Adekunle Ajisebutu, said the attention of the command had been drawn to a post being circulated on the social media insinuating that the police in Lagos have agreed to allow street protests in commemoration of the one year #EndSARS anniversary on October 20, 2021.

He said on the contrary, the police will only allow an indoor and virtual event in commemoration of the #EndSARS anniversary and will provide adequate security at the venue if known.

“This is in recognition of the rights of every Nigerian to express his or her interest.

“We wish we could permit such street protests but, however, intelligence at our disposal has revealed plans by some faceless groups or individuals to stage an anti-EndSARS anniversary protest in the state the same day,” he said.

According to him, in view of the conflicting interest between the pro and anti- #EndSARS anniversary groups and threat to cause mayhem, the command has warned both groups against any form of street protest between now and 20th October, 2021 and beyond.