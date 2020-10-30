The Ebonyi State governor, Chief David Umahi yesterday said that the state government has set aside N2.6billion as an empowerment package for over 2600 youths drawn from the 13 local government areas of the state.

Governor Umahi made the disclosure at the New Government House, Centenary City, Abakaliki during a courtesy call on the governor by the deputy inspector-general of police, DIG, Celestine Okoye.

Governor Umahi explained that there is an urgent need for the youths to be economically empowered to keep them away from all forms of violence.

He said that lack of jobs is one of the reasons for the agitation by #EndSARS protesters. He called for a roundtable dialogue to know exactly what the youths expect from his administration.

The governor further stated that the empowerment will go a long way in giving the youth sound economic footing because an “idle man is a devil’s workshop”.

Governor Umahi further noted that the visit of the DIG was also aimed at tightening security in the area in the wake of attacks on police stations in Abakaliki, Ohaozara and Ezza North local government areas of the state.

Governor Umahi also appealed for peace while explaining his readiness to rehabilitate the youths who have gone the wrong way of looting, killing and destroying government property in the state.

He urged all to join the onerous tasks of building the state for greater economic growth, development and prosperity.

“My position as the Governor of Ebonyi State is that whether you are IPOB, militants, criminal, or a cultist, I have put down the SME fund, the loan we got from the CBN to give it to you and that is N2.6billion. That will be for 200 people per LGA.