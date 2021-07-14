Nine months after inauguration, the Edo State judicial panel of inquiry yesterday presented its report on EndSARS protest to Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Following the activities of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and the #EndSARS protests that led to the destruction of property, the state government constituted a panel of inquiry on October 26, 2020.

Chairman of the judicial panel, Justice Ada Ehigiamusoe, who presented the report to the Governor Obaseki in Benin City, said 135 petitions had been considered to receive awards pending the approval of the governor.

“In the course of our proceedings, a total number of one hundred and seventy (170) petitions were filed. Twenty five of same were struck out for lack of diligence. Ten were dismissed for lacking in merit.

“Having struck out 25 petitions, dismissed 10 for lacking in diligence and merit respectively, the panel was left with 135 petitions which we have considered to be meritorious,” she said.

The chairman, while recommending payment of compensations to the victims, said that 10 of the 135 petition sought the enforcement of judgements of various high courts against the police for acts of brutality and extrajudicial killings.

Obaseki, on his part, expressed gratitude to the chairman and the members for their diligence to get to the truth of the matter.