BY ALO ABIOLA |

An Ekiti State Judicial Panel of Inquiry into the #EndSARS protest that turned into violence has recommended N150,000 naira as assistance to a complainant, Mr. Adaramola Abiodun Olusola.

The panel, looking into allegations of human rights violations by police officers, including those of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other persons said the victim would repair his vandalized car with the sum.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman of the panel, Justice Cornelius Akintayo (rtd.) gave the recommendation during a sitting of the Panel in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, saying the complainant in his evidence before the panel alleged that his Peugeot 505 Saloon, with registration number YEE 310 AA was vandalized by hoodlums at about 5:30-7:00PM where he parked it at Dalimore Junction, Ado Ekiti during the #EndSARS protest on October 19, 2020.

The jurist said the complainant earlier testified before the panel that he met his car smashed and vandalized with all its glasses and bonnet damaged, and he drove the car from the scene of the incident to his house, with the promise to bring it to the panel for inspection but couldn’t as the engine developed faults and could not moveS.

Advertisements

The panel chairman said the panellists inspected where the car was parked on NOVA Road Ado, where it was observed that the front and back windscreen were completely broken.