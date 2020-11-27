BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti

An Ekiti State Judicial Panel of Inquiry has recommended a sum of N150,000 naira as assistance to a complainant, Mr Adaramola Abiodun Olusola.

The panel, looking into Allegations of Human Rights Violations by Police Officers, including Officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other persons said the recommended sum will help the complainant in repairing his vandalized car and put it back on the road.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman of the Panel, Justice Cornelius Akintayo (rtd.) gave the recommendation during a sitting of the Panel in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

Akintayo while reading the recommendations, said the complainant in his evidence before the panel had alleged that his car, a Peugeot 505 Saloon car, with registration number YEE 310 AA was vandalized by hoodlums at about 5:30-7:00PM at Dalimore Junction, Ado Ekiti where he parked the car by the road side during the #EndSARS protest on October 19, 2020.

The jurist maintained that the complainant had earlier testified before the panel that, he met his car smashed and vandalized with all the glasses of the car and Bonnet damaged, and he drove the car back from the scene of the incident to his house, with the promise to bring the car to the panel for inspection but the car engine had developed faults and could not be moved.

The panel chairman explained further that the members of the panel rose to where the complainant car was parked for locus inspection at NOVA Road Ado, where it was observed that the front and back windscreen were completely broken with the glasses of the two windows of the rear side of the car.

Advertisements





According to him, “It is our recommendation that the government should assist this complainant in the area of putting the car back on the road by way of repairs, we recommend that the government should pay the complainant a sum of one hundred and fifty thousand naira (N150,000) only for the repairs of his damaged car in the interest of Justice”.

The complainant had prayed to the panel to assist him to alleviate the cost of putting the car back on the road to the tune of N150,000, which is the cost of the damage.