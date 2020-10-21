ADVERTISEMENT

By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has constituted an 11-Member Judicial Panel of Inquiry to investigate alleged brutality by the Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Adamawa State.

Justice Adamu Hobon (Rtd) is the chairman and permanent secretary security is to serve as secretary of the panel.

The committee’s terms of reference includes to investigate complaints on Police brutality or related extra-judicial killings, evaluate evidences and establish nature of the abuses.

Establish whether or not there are individuals in custody and reason why they are kept in custody.

The panel also is to establish whether they have been arraigned in court as well as establish how many died in custody and incidences of financial and material extortions, damages caused and determine any compensation to be paid to the victims or their relations.

The Assistant Inspector General of police (AIG), Ibrahim Baba Ahmed (Rtd) is to serve as member.

Others are Barr. Samuel Yaumande (Solicitor General), representative of.ministry of justice, Bishop Japheth Tonmwaso and representarives of the Christian Association of Nigeria ( CAN), Alh. Wakili Usman Ibrahim , MCN, Grace Mamza and representarives of Human Rights Commission as members amonf others.

Humwashi Wonosikou Press Secretary to the Governor in a release said membership of the panel is drawn from the Judiciary, Civil Society Organizations, Security, Youth, Religious and Students representative.

Fintiri charged the members to ensure decorum in the discharge of their duties.

The panel has six months to supports it’s reports from the date of inauguration.