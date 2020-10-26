BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti

A group under the banner of Nigerian Youth Union (NYU), has called on federal and state governments to immortalize the slain Lekki EndSARS protesters and compensate their families.

The group which charged President Muhammadu Buhari and state governors to fish out the killers of the protesters also demanded the replacement of all the Service Chiefs reform the Nigerian police Force.

The body said there is the need to bring the perpetrators of the heinous act to justice, saying such will bolster Nigerians’ trust and respect for the President.

This was contained in a statement signed by its National President, Com. Obasi Chinonso and Secretary-General, Com Deji Oso, made available to journalists in Ado Ekiti, .

NYU said: “President Buhari must reform the security sector, sack the security Chiefs, and pass a bill restricting the police or any military personnel from shooting at innocent civilians in Nigeria and set up a committee to investigate the killing and arrest in Lekki and other parts of Nigeria.

“He must prosecute all the indicted military personnel who shot at our unarmed and innocent young citizens in Nigeria and immortalize them while also compensating the families of our slain comrades,’’ he said.