By Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has received a three-volume report from the Justice Tunde Garba-led Panel of Inquiry on #EndSARS protest.

The governor promised to set up an implementation committee on the panel’s recommendations.

“Kwara State is one of the few states that are turning in their reports. It shows that we are on track. We will also set up an implementation committee to look into the recommendations of the panel

“I thank the committee for doing a very delicate work. You were able to bring your experience and expertise to bear on the difficult task. We understand from the size of the document you are submitting that a lot of work has gone into it. You needed more time which we acceded to,” AbdulRazaq stated.

AbdulRazaq commended the Police and the entire security agencies in Nigeria for their services to the nation, urging them to continue to do their duties diligently and in line with the law.

“We must thank the Police and other security agencies for their services to Nigeria for keeping us safe. We encourage them to do their work diligently. Some of the demands of #EndSARS are already being met by the president. Salaries and emoluments of the police are being looked into,” he said.

Chairman of the panel, Justice Tunde Garba said if the government adopts the recommendations of the panel, it will help to support victims of identified cases of police brutality and also improve the living conditions of serving and retired police officers.