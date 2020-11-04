Lawyers under the aegis of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Lagos Branch have called on the Lagos State Attorney-General & Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo SAN to release innocent detainees arrested in the wake of the EndSARS protests.

In a letter Titled “DPP’s Legal Advice On #EndSARS Detainees,” dated October 30, 2020 and signed by its Chairman, Mr. Yemi Akangbe and Branch Vice Chairman/Chairman, Human Rights Committee, Mr. Okey Ilofulunwa, the lawyers noted that, “over 500 citizens were arrested and remanded by some Magistrates Court of Lagos State on sundry allegations relating to the #EndSARS protest in Lagos State.”

According to them, the remand orders are to await the advice of the Director of Public Prosecution on the fate of the detainees.

The lawyers observed that the Nigeria Correctional Service, “has failed or refused to take in the affected people pursuant to which they have been taken to several police stations around Lagos where they are currently remanded under degrading and inhuman conditions.”

The letter reads, “We are concerned that given the number of defendants, their right to dignity of human persons as secured under the 1999 Constitution may be imperiled.”

They stated that there are reports of human rights abuses leading up to the detention and arraignment of the citizens.

The lawyers also urged Onigbanjo to, “use your good office to ensure that those that are innocent are released immediately,” while asking to “be availed with copies of the Legal Advice when available.”

BY KEHINDE SALLAH,